New Zealand’s Jo Edwards assumed the lead in women’s section two standings in the Bowls World Cup at the Warilla Bowls and Recreation Club.

Edwards and Scotland’s Kay Moran led the standings after five rounds of the competition, prior to their head-to-head clash.

Defending champion Edwards claimed a 9-5, 7-3 victory over her rival to move onto 15 points in the standings.

Moran now lies three points further back in second, with Lucy Beere of Guernsey third on nine points.

Bec Van Asch remains the leader of the section one standings, as the Australian clinched another two victories.

She first beat Malaysia’s Emma Firyana Saroji 8-8, 8-8, 2-1 before overcoming Japan’s Midori Matsuoka 9-4, 14-1.

Van Asch leads the standings on 21 points, with New Zealand’s Val Smith lying back on 15 in second place.

Australia's Jeremy Henry and David Ferguson lead the men's standings ©World Bowls

Defending men’s champion Jeremy Henry continued to dominate section one, as he recorded another two wins.

The Australian, who won three Commonwealth Games medals representing Northern Ireland, first beat Malta’s Brendan Aquilina 10-7, 10-5, before seeing off Israel’s Kobi Hadar 16-0, 15-2.

Henry leads the section on 24 points, with Aquilina on 18.

Fellow Australian David Ferguson remains clear in section two on 24 points, with New Zealand’s Ali Forsyth three points behind.

The tournament is due to continue tomorrow and is conclude next Wednesday (March 14).