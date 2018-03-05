Twenty-three countries and territories are set to take part at the Bowls World Cup in Australia from tomorrow.

The event features men's and women's singles tournaments with action taking place at the Warilla Bowls and Recreation Club in New South Wales.

Hosts Australia will field two men's competitors, one in each opening section of the tournament.

This is due to Jeremy Henry entering as defending champion after winning a fifth World Cup title last year.

Section one also features bowlers from Botswana, Guernsey, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Malta, The Netherlands, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa and United States.

In section two, the home bowler David Ferguson will be joined by rivals from Canada, Fiji, Isle of Man, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norfolk Island, Papua New Guinea, Spain and Turkey.

Jo Edwards, left, and Jeremy Henry will defend their titles ©World Bowls

The women's competiton will see New Zealand represented twice with Kiwi Jo Edwards defending her crown.

She will play competitors from Canada, Fiji, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Malta, Norfolk Island, Scotland and Singapore in section two.

In section one, her compatriot Val Smith will meet Australia's Rebecca Van Asch as well as players from India, Isle of Man, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, South Africa and the US.

Play will be nine ends and two sets.

"The sets format is a real leveller," said Ferguson to the Illawarra Mercury.

"You can win a set by 20 shots and lose the next by one and you can get beat.

"I won't be taking anyone lightly and will represent Australia with pride."

The competition runs until March 14.