Overall winners will be crowned at the final round of the International Orienteering Federation Ski Orienteering World Cup season, which begins tomorrow in Vermont.

The third and last leg of the campaign will take place at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center in the American state.

Forty-one men and 24 women are registered to compete from 15 countries, with sprint, middle-distance and long-distance races part of the programme, as well as a mixed relay.

Sweden's Tove Alexanersson currently leads the women's rankings with 321 points, closely followed by Russia's Mariya Kechkina on 300.

Men's and women's champions will be crowned at the conclusion of competition ©IOF

Another Swede is third with Magdalena Olsson so far tallying 220 points.

Russia are in pole position for the men's title as Andrey Lamov has 276 points at the summit.

Sweden's Erik Rost is his nearest challenger on 237 with Bulgaria's Stanimir Belomazhev third on 211.

Sprint action will begin the event tomorrow.

It will conclude on Saturday (March 10).