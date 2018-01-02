The International Luge Federation (FIL) has refused to impose sanctions against Russians Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko, despite the athletes having been banned for life from the Olympic Games.

The both claimed Olympic silver mecdals at Sochi 2014 but were stripped of them last month by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) because of alleged doping violations.

Both Demchenko, currently head coach of the Russian team, and Ivanova were part of their country's silver medal-winning mixed relay quartet at the 2014 Games.

Demchenko also won the silver medal in the men's singles event.

They were among 43 Russian athletes sanctioned by a Commission chaired by IOC Executive Board member Denis Oswald, while a further three were cleared.

The FIL have Disciplinary Commission have decided not to sanction Demchenko or Ivanova following their meeting today in Berchtesgaden to discuss disciplinary proceedings.

"The Disciplinary Commission of the FIL can not establish with the necessary conviction that the two athletes violated the anti-doping rules during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, according to the explanatory statement of the Disciplinary Commission," an FIL statement read.

The Commission is chaired by Christian Krähe of Germany and he was joined by Austria’s Andreas Ruetz and fellow German Jochen Fritzweiler.

Last month, the IOC ruled that only Russian athletes not implicated in the doping scandal at Sochi 2014 can participate as part of a neutral team, entitled "Olympic Athletes from Russia", at next month's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Former athlete and Russia's current head coach Albert Demchenko, right, meeting here the country's President Vladimir Putin has avoided a sanction from FIL, despite being banned for life from the Olympic Games by the IOC ©Getty Images

A similar verdict was reached by an International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Anti-Doping Hearing Panel last month, who opted against re-imposing provisional suspensions on Olympic champions Aleksandr Tretiakov and Alexander Zubkov.

They claimed that evidence in their reasoned verdicts are "not compatible with the principles of international law, Swiss procedural law and in particular with Article 6:1 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights regarding the right to a fair process".

This was purely because of the reliance on indirect testimony from former Moscow Laboratory Director Grigory Rodchenkov, despite him never appearing before a proper Disciplinary Commission or Hearing Panel.

The Panel did not, however, refuted the actual quality of the testimony provided by Rodchenkov.

They claimed that that the absence of any opportunity so far for cross-examination was a breach of Article 10.6 of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The IBSF Doping Hearing Panel did emphasise, however, that the future cross-examining of Rodchenkov at additional IBSF or CAS hearings may remove "the procedural deficiency" which they claim defies international law.

The IBSF Executive Committee disagreed with the decision and are now appealing the verdict of their own hearing panel to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The IOC said that they can neither "understand nor accept the conclusions of the panel" and will support and "even join" an IBSF appeal to CAS.

The IOC had claimed in their verdicts that Rodchenkov is a reliable witness.

Other International Federations, including the International Ski Federation, have supported this decision.