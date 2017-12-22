Sochi 2014 silver medallists Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko are among the 11 latest Russian athletes to be disqualified and banned from the Olympic Games for life by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Both Demchenko, who is currently the head coach of the Russian national luge team, and Ivanova were part of their country's silver medal-winning mixed relay quartet at the 2014 Games.
Demchenko also won silver in the men's singles event but will lose both medals as a result of the IOC Disciplinary Commission's decision.
The entire Russian mixed relay team at Sochi 2014, which also included the doubles pairing of Alexander Denisyev and Vladislav Antonov, has been disqualified due to the sanctions against the two lugers.
In a statement, the IOC confirmed that 46 athletes implicated in a "systemic manipulation" of the doping programme in the Russian city had now appeared in front of the Commission, chaired by Executive Board member Denis Oswald.
A total of 43 have been sanctioned, while three have been cleared of wrongdoing by the Commission.
The IOC said, however, that it "cannot be excluded that there might be new elements that would justify opening further new cases and holding more hearings" as some investigations are still ongoing.
Cross-country skiers Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Bessmertnykh and Natalia Mateeva are also among those sanctioned by the IOC today.
They have been joined by speed skaters Ivan Skobrev and Artem Kuznetcov, bobsledders Liudmila Udobkina and Maxim Belugin and ice hockey players Tatiana Burina and Anna Shchukina.
All 11 have been sanctioned following a combination of scientific evidence and testimony provided by whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.
The 43 punished by the IOC all deny any wrongdoing.
Earlier this month, the IOC ruled that only Russian athletes not implicated in the scandal can participate as part of a neutral team, entitled "Olympic Athletes from Russia", at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
"To date, the number of cases opened by the Disciplinary Commission has reached 46 after additional findings from the re-analyses," the IOC statement said.
"All 46 of them have been handled, of which three have been filed."
Kryukov, who claimed yesterday that Rodchenkov could attend the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) hearing into Russian athletes when they take place next year, has already lost the silver medal he claimed in the men’s team sprint after compatriot Maxim Vylegzhanin was sanctioned by the Commission.
Bessmertnykh had also already lost his silver medal which he claimed as part of the men's 4x10km relay team.
Belugin's disqualification means three of the four-man bobsleigh teams who represented Russia at Sochi 2014 have now been sanctioned.
The entire women's ice hockey team was disqualified by the IOC earlier this month after six players - Inna Dyubanok, Ekaterina Lebedeva, Ekaterina Pashkevich, Anna Shibanova, Ekaterina Smolentseva and Galina Skiba - were sanctioned for their role in the doping scandal.
The result of the team, who finished sixth at Sochi 2014, was also removed from the record books - the first time that has happened in Olympic history.
|Name of athlete
|Sport
|Event
|Sochi 2014 result
|Alexander Legkov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 50km
Men’s 4x10km
|1st
2nd
|Evgeniy Belov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 15km skiathlon
Men’s 15km classic
|18th
25th
|Maxim Vylegzhanin
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 50km
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 4x10km
|2nd
2nd
2nd
|Alexey Petukhov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men's sprint
|4th in semi-final
|Julia Ivanova
|Cross-country skiing
|Women’s 10km classic
|17th
|Evgenia Shapovalova
|Cross-country skiing
|Women’s sprint
|6th in quarter-final
|Yulia Chekaleva
|Cross-country skiing
|Women's skiathlon
Women's 10km
Women's 4x5km relay
Women's 30km freestyle
|15th
11th
6th
32nd
|Anastasia Dotsenko
|Cross-country skiing
|Women's sprint
Women's team sprint
|22nd
6th
|Nikita Kryukov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s team sprint
Men’s 1.5km freestyle
|2nd
13th
|Alexander Bessmertnykh
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 4x10km
|2nd
|Natalia Mateeva
|Cross-country skiing
|Women’s 1.5km freestyle
|20th
|Aleksandr Tretiakov
|Skeleton
|Men’s event
|1st
|Sergei Chudinov
|Skeleton
|Men’s event
|5th
|Elena Nikitina
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|3rd
|Olga Potylitsyna
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|5th
|Mariia Orlova
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|6th
|Alexander Zubkov
|Bobsleigh
|Two-man event
Four-man event
|1st
1st
|Aleksei Negodailo
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|1st
|Dmitrii Trunenkov
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|1st
|Aleksandr Kas’yanov
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Aleksei Pushkarev
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Ilivir Khuzin
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Alexey Voevoda
|Bobsleigh
|Two-man event
Four-man event
|1st
1st
|Olga Stulneva
|Bobsleigh
|Two-woman
|9th
|Liudmila Udobkina
|Bobsleigh
|Two-woman
|9th
|Maxim Belugin
|Bobsleigh
|Two-man event
Four-man event
|4th
4th
|Yana Romanova
|Biathlon
|Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 15km
Women’s 4x6km relay
|19th
23rd
53rd
2nd
|Olga Vilukhina
|Biathlon
|Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 12.5km mass start
Women’s 4x6km relay
Mixed relay
|2nd
7th
21st
2nd
4th
|Olga Zaitseva
|Biathlon
|Women's 7.5km
Women's 10km pursuit
Women's 15km
Women's 12.5km mass start
Mixed relay
Women's 4x6km relay
|28th
11th
15th
23rd
4th
2nd
|Olga Fatkulina
|Speed skating
|Women’s 500m
Women’s 1,000m
Women’s 1,500m
|2nd
4th
9th
|Aleksandr Rumyantsev
|Speed skating
|Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 5,000m
|6th
11th
|Ivan Skobrev
|Speed skating
|Men’s 5,000m
Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 1,500m
|7th
6th
18th
|Artem Kuznetcov
|Speed skating
|Men’s 500m
|19th
|Inna Dyubanok
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Ekaterina Lebedeva
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Ekaterina Pashkevich
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Anna Shibanova
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Ekaterina Smolentseva
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Galina Skiba
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Tatiana Burina
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Anna Shchukina
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Albert Demchenko
|Luge
|Men’s singles
Mixed team
|2nd
2nd
|Tatyana Ivanova
|Luge
|Mixed team
|2nd