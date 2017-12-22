Sochi 2014 silver medallists Albert Demchenko and Tatyana Ivanova are among the 11 latest to be banned ©Getty Images

Sochi 2014 silver medallists Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko are among the 11 latest Russian athletes to be disqualified and banned from the Olympic Games for life by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Both Demchenko, who is currently the head coach of the Russian national luge team, and Ivanova were part of their country's silver medal-winning mixed relay quartet at the 2014 Games.

Demchenko also won silver in the men's singles event but will lose both medals as a result of the IOC Disciplinary Commission's decision.

The entire Russian mixed relay team at Sochi 2014, which also included the doubles pairing of Alexander Denisyev and Vladislav Antonov, has been disqualified due to the sanctions against the two lugers.

In a statement, the IOC confirmed that 46 athletes implicated in a "systemic manipulation" of the doping programme in the Russian city had now appeared in front of the Commission, chaired by Executive Board member Denis Oswald.

A total of 43 have been sanctioned, while three have been cleared of wrongdoing by the Commission.

The IOC said, however, that it "cannot be excluded that there might be new elements that would justify opening further new cases and holding more hearings" as some investigations are still ongoing.

Cross-country skiers Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Bessmertnykh and Natalia Mateeva are also among those sanctioned by the IOC today.

They have been joined by speed skaters Ivan Skobrev and Artem Kuznetcov, bobsledders Liudmila Udobkina and Maxim Belugin and ice hockey players Tatiana Burina and Anna Shchukina.

All 11 have been sanctioned following a combination of scientific evidence and testimony provided by whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

The 43 punished by the IOC all deny any wrongdoing.

Albert Demchenko has been stripped of the two luge silver medals he claimed at Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images
Earlier this month, the IOC ruled that only Russian athletes not implicated in the scandal can participate as part of a neutral team, entitled "Olympic Athletes from Russia", at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. 

"To date, the number of cases opened by the Disciplinary Commission has reached 46 after additional findings from the re-analyses," the IOC statement said. 

"All 46 of them have been handled, of which three have been filed."

Kryukov, who claimed yesterday that Rodchenkov could attend the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) hearing into Russian athletes when they take place next year, has already lost the silver medal he claimed in the men’s team sprint after compatriot Maxim Vylegzhanin was sanctioned by the Commission.

Bessmertnykh had also already lost his silver medal which he claimed as part of the men's 4x10km relay team.

Belugin's disqualification means three of the four-man bobsleigh teams who represented Russia at Sochi 2014 have now been sanctioned.

The entire women's ice hockey team was disqualified by the IOC earlier this month after six players - Inna Dyubanok, Ekaterina Lebedeva, Ekaterina Pashkevich, Anna Shibanova, Ekaterina Smolentseva and Galina Skiba - were sanctioned for their role in the doping scandal.

The result of the team, who finished sixth at Sochi 2014, was also removed from the record books - the first time that has happened in Olympic history.

Name of athlete
Sport
Event
Sochi 2014 result
Alexander Legkov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s 4x10km
1st
2nd
Evgeniy Belov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 15km skiathlon
Men’s 15km classic
18th
25th
Maxim Vylegzhanin
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 4x10km
2nd
2nd
2nd
Alexey Petukhov
Cross-country skiing
Men's sprint
4th in semi-final
Julia Ivanova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s 10km classic
17th
Evgenia Shapovalova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s sprint
6th in quarter-final
Yulia Chekaleva
Cross-country skiing
Women's skiathlon
Women's 10km
Women's 4x5km relay
Women's 30km freestyle
15th
11th
6th
32nd
Anastasia Dotsenko
Cross-country skiing
Women's sprint
Women's team sprint
22nd
6th
Nikita Kryukov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 1.5km freestyle
2nd
13th
Alexander Bessmertnykh
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 4x10km
2nd
Natalia Mateeva
Cross-country skiing
Women’s 1.5km freestyle
20th
Aleksandr Tretiakov
Skeleton
Men’s event
1st
Sergei Chudinov
Skeleton
Men’s event
5th
Elena Nikitina
Skeleton
Women’s event
3rd
Olga Potylitsyna
Skeleton
Women’s event
5th
Mariia Orlova
Skeleton
Women’s event
6th
Alexander Zubkov
Bobsleigh
Two-man event
Four-man event
1st
1st
Aleksei Negodailo
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st
Dmitrii Trunenkov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st
Aleksandr Kas’yanov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Aleksei Pushkarev
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Ilivir Khuzin
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Alexey Voevoda
Bobsleigh
Two-man event
Four-man event
1st
1st
Olga Stulneva
Bobsleigh
Two-woman
9th
Liudmila Udobkina
Bobsleigh
Two-woman
9th
Maxim Belugin
Bobsleigh
Two-man event
Four-man event
4th
4th
Yana Romanova
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 15km
Women’s 4x6km relay
19th
23rd
53rd
2nd
Olga Vilukhina
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 12.5km mass start
Women’s 4x6km relay
Mixed relay
2nd
7th
21st
2nd
4th
Olga Zaitseva
Biathlon
Women's 7.5km
Women's 10km pursuit
Women's 15km
Women's 12.5km mass start
Mixed relay
Women's 4x6km relay
28th
11th
15th
23rd
4th
2nd
Olga Fatkulina
Speed skating
Women’s 500m
Women’s 1,000m
Women’s 1,500m
2nd
4th
9th
Aleksandr Rumyantsev
Speed skating
Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 5,000m
6th
11th
Ivan Skobrev
Speed skating
Men’s 5,000m
Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 1,500m
7th
6th
18th
Artem Kuznetcov
Speed skating
Men’s 500m
19th
Inna Dyubanok
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Ekaterina Lebedeva
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Ekaterina Pashkevich
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Anna Shibanova
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Ekaterina Smolentseva
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Galina Skiba
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Tatiana Burina
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Anna Shchukina
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Albert Demchenko
Luge
Men’s singles
Mixed team
2nd
2nd
Tatyana Ivanova
Luge
Mixed team
2nd