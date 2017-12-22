Sochi 2014 silver medallists Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko are among the 11 latest Russian athletes to be disqualified and banned from the Olympic Games for life by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Both Demchenko, who is currently the head coach of the Russian national luge team, and Ivanova were part of their country's silver medal-winning mixed relay quartet at the 2014 Games.

Demchenko also won silver in the men's singles event but will lose both medals as a result of the IOC Disciplinary Commission's decision.

The entire Russian mixed relay team at Sochi 2014, which also included the doubles pairing of Alexander Denisyev and Vladislav Antonov, has been disqualified due to the sanctions against the two lugers.

In a statement, the IOC confirmed that 46 athletes implicated in a "systemic manipulation" of the doping programme in the Russian city had now appeared in front of the Commission, chaired by Executive Board member Denis Oswald.

A total of 43 have been sanctioned, while three have been cleared of wrongdoing by the Commission.

The IOC said, however, that it "cannot be excluded that there might be new elements that would justify opening further new cases and holding more hearings" as some investigations are still ongoing.

Cross-country skiers Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Bessmertnykh and Natalia Mateeva are also among those sanctioned by the IOC today.

They have been joined by speed skaters Ivan Skobrev and Artem Kuznetcov, bobsledders Liudmila Udobkina and Maxim Belugin and ice hockey players Tatiana Burina and Anna Shchukina.

All 11 have been sanctioned following a combination of scientific evidence and testimony provided by whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

The 43 punished by the IOC all deny any wrongdoing.

Albert Demchenko has been stripped of the two luge silver medals he claimed at Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, the IOC ruled that only Russian athletes not implicated in the scandal can participate as part of a neutral team, entitled "Olympic Athletes from Russia", at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

"To date, the number of cases opened by the Disciplinary Commission has reached 46 after additional findings from the re-analyses," the IOC statement said.

"All 46 of them have been handled, of which three have been filed."

Kryukov, who claimed yesterday that Rodchenkov could attend the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) hearing into Russian athletes when they take place next year, has already lost the silver medal he claimed in the men’s team sprint after compatriot Maxim Vylegzhanin was sanctioned by the Commission.

Bessmertnykh had also already lost his silver medal which he claimed as part of the men's 4x10km relay team.

Belugin's disqualification means three of the four-man bobsleigh teams who represented Russia at Sochi 2014 have now been sanctioned.

The entire women's ice hockey team was disqualified by the IOC earlier this month after six players - Inna Dyubanok, Ekaterina Lebedeva, Ekaterina Pashkevich, Anna Shibanova, Ekaterina Smolentseva and Galina Skiba - were sanctioned for their role in the doping scandal.

The result of the team, who finished sixth at Sochi 2014, was also removed from the record books - the first time that has happened in Olympic history.

Name of athlete

Sport

Event

Sochi 2014 result

Alexander Legkov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s 4x10km

1st

2nd

Evgeniy Belov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 15km skiathlon

Men’s 15km classic

18th

25th

Maxim Vylegzhanin

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s team sprint

Men’s 4x10km

2nd

2nd

2nd

Alexey Petukhov

Cross-country skiing

Men's sprint

4th in semi-final

Julia Ivanova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s 10km classic

17th

Evgenia Shapovalova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s sprint

6th in quarter-final

Yulia Chekaleva

Cross-country skiing

Women's skiathlon

Women's 10km

Women's 4x5km relay

Women's 30km freestyle

15th

11th

6th

32nd

Anastasia Dotsenko

Cross-country skiing

Women's sprint

Women's team sprint

22nd

6th

Nikita Kryukov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s team sprint

Men’s 1.5km freestyle

2nd

13th

Alexander Bessmertnykh

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 4x10km

2nd

Natalia Mateeva

Cross-country skiing

Women’s 1.5km freestyle

20th

Aleksandr Tretiakov

Skeleton

Men’s event

1st

Sergei Chudinov

Skeleton

Men’s event

5th

Elena Nikitina

Skeleton

Women’s event

3rd

Olga Potylitsyna

Skeleton

Women’s event

5th

Mariia Orlova

Skeleton

Women’s event

6th

Alexander Zubkov

Bobsleigh

Two-man event

Four-man event

1st

1st

Aleksei Negodailo

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st

Dmitrii Trunenkov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st

Aleksandr Kas’yanov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Aleksei Pushkarev

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Ilivir Khuzin

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Alexey Voevoda

Bobsleigh

Two-man event

Four-man event

1st

1st

Olga Stulneva

Bobsleigh

Two-woman

9th

Liudmila Udobkina

Bobsleigh

Two-woman

9th

Maxim Belugin

Bobsleigh

Two-man event

Four-man event

4th

4th

Yana Romanova

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 15km

Women’s 4x6km relay

19th

23rd

53rd

2nd

Olga Vilukhina

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 12.5km mass start

Women’s 4x6km relay

Mixed relay

2nd

7th

21st

2nd

4th

Olga Zaitseva

Biathlon

Women's 7.5km

Women's 10km pursuit

Women's 15km

Women's 12.5km mass start

Mixed relay

Women's 4x6km relay

28th

11th

15th

23rd

4th

2nd

Olga Fatkulina

Speed skating

Women’s 500m

Women’s 1,000m

Women’s 1,500m

2nd

4th

9th

Aleksandr Rumyantsev

Speed skating

Men’s team pursuit

Men’s 5,000m

6th

11th

Ivan Skobrev

Speed skating

Men’s 5,000m

Men’s team pursuit

Men’s 1,500m

7th

6th

18th

Artem Kuznetcov

Speed skating

Men’s 500m

19th

Inna Dyubanok

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Ekaterina Lebedeva

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Ekaterina Pashkevich

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Anna Shibanova

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Ekaterina Smolentseva

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Galina Skiba

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Tatiana Burina

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Anna Shchukina

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Albert Demchenko

Luge

Men’s singles

Mixed team

2nd

2nd

Tatyana Ivanova

Luge

Mixed team

2nd





