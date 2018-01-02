British Cycling have confirmed the departure of men’s endurance coach Heiko Salzwedel.

The coach was reportedly sacked back in October, with reports having claimed the German had been escorted from their headquarters in Manchester.

Salzwedel has had three separate spells at British Cycling, having first joined the organisation in 2001, before working with the Danish team for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

He returned to British Cycling in 2009 and was part of the coaching team which guided the host nation to seven gold medals on the track at the London 2012 Olympics.

Having briefly left after the Games, Salzwedel returned to take up the men’s endurance coach role for the Rio 2016 Olympics, where the team pursuit squad secured gold in a world record time.

Sir Bradley Wiggins, a member of the victorious team, had claimed Salzwedel had been influential in his return to the track for the Games.

However, Mark Cavendish had previously questioned Salzwedel’s approach with the pair reportedly having fallen out in the build-up to Rio 2016.

Cavendish ultimately secured a silver medal in the event, with Rod Ellingworth having ultimately overseen his preparations for the competition.

“British Cycling can confirm that Heiko Salzwedel has left his position as men’s endurance coach for the Great Britain Cycling Team,” a British Cycling statement read.

“Heiko, who coached the team to an Olympic gold medal in the men’s team pursuit in Rio, departs with the best wishes and thanks of everyone at British Cycling.”

Sir Bradley Wiggins had claimed the coach was instrumental in his return to the track for Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Salzwedel is the latest departure from British Cycling, with former technical director Shane Sutton having resigned last April.

His departure followed allegations of bullying and sexism, with sprinter Jess Varnish alleging Sutton had told her she was "too old" and that she should "go and have a baby" when telling the 25-year-old that her contract was not to be renewed.

Sutton, who denied the claims, took up a role at the Chinese Cycling Association at the end of 2017.

Jonathan Browning also stepped down at British Cycling chairman last month after 10 months in the role.