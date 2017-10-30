Former British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton has reportedly signed a contract with the Chinese Cycling Association.

The Australian is due to be part of China’s coaching team for the International Cycling Union Track World Cup in Manchester, according to the Daily Mail.

Competition is due to take place between November 10 and 13 at the National Cycling Centre, where Sutton worked until his resignation from British Cycling in April 2016.

His departure followed allegations of bullying and sexism, with sprinter Jess Varnish alleging Sutton had told her she was "too old" and that she should "go and have a baby" when telling the 25-year-old that her contract was not to be renewed.

It followed her missing out on a team sprint berth at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in August.

A British Cycling investigation concluded in October that Sutton had used "inappropriate and discriminatory language".

A leaked letter revealed that Sutton was found to have used the word "bitches" to Varnish, but a remaining eight claims were dismissed.

Six-time Paralympic champion Darren Kenny also alleged that Sutton had made derogatory remarks.

The Australian denied the claims, which ultimately prompted an investigation into the culture of British Cycling under Sutton and his predecessor Sir David Brailsford.

The review led by British Rowing chair Annamarie Phelps, concluded that some athletes had complained of a "lack of encouragement or support", while staff members referred to a "culture of fear in the organisation".

China won their first Olympic track cycling gold at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Sutton, who has been credited with overseeing much of the British team’s success at recent editions of the Olympic Games, has been in contention for coaching roles since.

He was reportedly being considered Cycling Australia’s high-performance director post last year, but the role was eventually taken by British coach Simon Jones.

Sutton, though, appears to have taken a role with the Chinese team.

The 60-year-old will be tasked with ensuring medal success for the squad, who left the 2017 World Track Cycling Championships empty handed

China did win their first Olympic track cycling gold at Rio 2016, when Gong Jinjie and Zhong Tianshi triumphed in the women’s team sprint event.