All players participating in UEFA competitions must now have up-to-date medical records and undergo an annual medical examination as part of the governing body's updated medical regulations, which came into effect today.

The regulations also include a rule that players have to undergo a 12-lead ECG cardiological examination each year.

Previously, the pre-competition medical examination (PCME) rules only applied to those players taking part in UEFA’s men’s club competitions, as well as the final rounds of all national team competitions and the UEFA Regions’ Cup.

The PCME has now been extended to include all players who participate in UEFA-sanctioned competitions and tournaments.

Those who compete in the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, Youth League, UEFA European Championship and the final rounds of all other national team competitions also have to undergo annual laboratory tests, an annual orthopaedic exam and an echocardiography every two years.

Belgian Michel D'Hooghe said the new regulations showed how UEFA is "leading the way" in the protection of players ©Getty Images

UEFA claim the updated regulations will strengthen protection for footballers across Europe.

Belgian Michel D'Hooghe, a former member of the FIFA Council and the chairman of the UEFA Medical Committee, said they showed how UEFA is "leading the way" in the protection of players.

UEFA has always placed the highest importance on the welfare of the players in its competitions," he said.

"It is good that the PCME now applies to all players in UEFA competitions, while the new requirement that all players have an annual ECG is fully in line with recommendations of the European Society for Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

“Nobody should die playing football, the game we all love, and the new PCME, combined with UEFA’s existing requirements for medical provision at all matches, shows that UEFA is leading the way in protecting players.”