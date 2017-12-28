Oman made it through to the Gulf Cup of Nations semi-finals, knocking out Saudi Arabia, courtesy of two second half goals in Kuwait City.

Also through to the last four are the United Arab Emirates after a goal-less draw with the hosts at the 60,000 capacity Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Saudi Arabia, who went into their game with Oman as group leaders with a win and a draw to their name, enjoyed a hefty 69 per cent possession in the first half but failed to create any decent scoring chances.

Oman, who had won one and lost one of their opening two games to put qualification very much in doubt, made the breakthrough a minute before the hour-mark when 31-year-old substitute Said Salim Al-Ruzaiqi scored after seeing his initial shot saved by the goalkeeper.

Oman's Khalid al-Hajri, left, and Saudi Arabia's Abdurahman al-Obaid vie for the ball during the 2017 Gulf Cup of Nations clash in Kuwait City ©Getty Images

Saudi Arabia thought they had levelled 15 minutes from time but saw their joy short-lived with the referee ruling it offside.

And just two minutes later their dreams of reaching the last four suffered an almighty blow when Oman got their second goal.

Mahmood Al Mushaifri turned provider after a fine run down the right wing and a cross that Khalid Al Hajri finished into the net.

Al Hajri should have made it 3-0 but missed a great chance from close range while there were optimistic shouts for a penalty from Saudi Arabia's players but it was not given.

In the later game Kuwait, who had lost both of their opening games, faced the United Arab Emirates who are unbeaten with a win and a draw.

The hosts at least bowed out by reclaiming some lost pride in keeping a clean sheet.

Oman thus finished top of Group A with six points, ahead of the United Arab Emirates with five.

Saudi Arabia, with four points, were eliminated along with Kuwait who managed to earn just one point from their three games.

Tomorrow's games feature the battle for qualification from Group B with Qatar facing Bahrain and Iraq facing Yemen.

Iraq and Bahrain both sit top of the group with four points ahead of holders Qatar with three points.

