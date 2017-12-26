Iraq produced a shock by defeating reigning Gulf Cup of Nations champions Qatar 2-1 at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium.

Qatar has gone into the match as big favourites, particularly having started the competition so impressively in defeating Yemen 4-0.

They were looking good for a second victory when 21-year-old midfielder Almoez Ali, who plays for Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League, gave them a 17th minute lead, with the help of an assist from Hassan Al-Haydos.

But in what was a match-up between two three-time Gulf Cup winners. Felix Sánchez's Qatar were brought back down to earth.

Iraq turned the game on its head with goals from defender Ali Faez Atiyah in first-half stoppage time and winger Ali Husni Faisal, 20 minutes inside the second half, courtesy of Humam Tariq's assist.

Iraq's midfielder Humam Tariq, right, vies for the ball against Qatar's midfielder Hamad Al-Abedy during their 2017 Gulf Cup of Nations group match at Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium in Kuwait City ©Getty Images

There were no such shocks in the earlier game, also played at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium, as Bahrain pipped Yemen 1-0 with a 39th minute penalty from Jamal Rashid.

There are two matches scheduled for Thursday in the third and final group stages, following a rest day tomorrow.

Saudi Arabia, with a win and a draw to their name, play Oman who has won one and lost one.

In the later game Kuwait, who have lost both of their games, face the United Arab Emirates who are unbeaten with a win and a draw.