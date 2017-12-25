Oman consigned hosts Kuwait 1-0 to their second consecutive match at the Gulf Cup of Nations as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia played a goalless draw.

Both matches in Group A were played at the Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.

A 58th minute penalty from Ahmad Al Mahaijri ensured Oman to their first win of the competition and ensured that Kuwait could not qualify for the semi-finals.

The Omanis were rewarded the penalty when Oman’s Khalid Al Hajri was fouled by Kuwait’s Fahad Al Hajeri.

Al Mahaijri stepped up to take the spot kick and made no mistake, sending the ball home into the bottom-left corner of goal and past Kuwaiti goalkeeper Hameed Al Qallaf before a crowd of 47,556.

In the 67th minute, Kuwait’s Faial Al Harbi almost equalised but his header off a free-kick was inches over the crossbar.

The result keeps the hopes alive of Oman, beaten 1-0 by the UAE in their opening match last Friday (December 22) of reaching the last four.

United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia played out a goalless draw in their Group A matches at the Gulf Cup ©Getty Images

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, who had beaten Kuwait 2-1 in their first match, were unable to find the net despite a number of chances in the second half.

The UAE had the better of the opportunities, but were unable to make anything of them.

The last games in Group A are due to be played on Thursday (December 28), with Kuwait taking on the UAE at the Jaber International Stadium and Saudi Arabia meeting Oman at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium.

Group B leaders and defending champions Qatar are due to take on second-placed Iraq tomorrow at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium.

In the other match, bottom-placed Bahrain will meet Yemen at the Jaber International Stadium.