Belgium's Sanne Cant strengthened her lead at the top of the women's standings as she recorded her 100th career victory at the International Cycling Union Cyclo-cross World Cup in Heusden-Zolder.

Cant finished the course in the Belgian city in a time of 42min 24sec to beat Katherine Compton of the United States by three seconds.

Italy's Eva Lechner came through to round off the podium in third, seven seconds adrift of the victorious Belgian.

The triumph for Cant saw her secure her fourth win of the World Cup season as she bids for overall glory.

Cant now has a total of 489 points, with Kaitlin Keough of the United States second on 376 points.

Lechner sits third as her bronze medal moved her to a total of 358 points.

10 years of hard work, 100 satisfactions 🤪 pic.twitter.com/CxgDbU7DC6 — Sanne Cant (@Sannecant) December 26, 2017

"I felt good today and I knew that this was a course where you could not always ride at the front," Cant was quoted as saying by cyclingnews.com.

"I wanted to get a lead in the penultimate lap, but then I could not hold my gap.

"I am very happy with my 100th victory."

Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands extended his advantage in the race for the overall crown as he emerged victorious in the men's race.

The Dutchman completed the course in 1:03.16, finishing ahead of the Belgian duo of Laurens Sweeck and reigning world champion Wout van Aert.

Van Der Poel has a total of 535 points following his success in the Belgian city.

Van Aert trails by 90 points in second, while third spot is occupied by his compatriot Toon Aerts, who has 380.