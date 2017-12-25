Belgium's Wout van Aert will bid for a third straight International Cycling Union Cyclo-cross World Cup victory on home soil when he competes during the latest leg of the series in Heusden-Zolder tomorrow.

The reigning world champion triumphed in Namur last Sunday (December 17) and could overtake overall leader Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands if the result goes his way in the Belgian city.

Van Der Poel, third in Namur, currently has a total of 2,523 points, with Van Aert not far behind on 2,397.

The duo have both entered the competition tomorrow, the seventh Cyclo-cross World Cup event of the season.

Sanne Cant, leader of the women's standings, is also among the entrants and will hope to use home advantage to further strengthen her advantage in the race for the World Cup crown.

Cant, who has three victories to her name this season, is in a commanding position at the summit of the leaderboard wit 2,492 points.

Belgium's Sanne Cant will be out to delight the home crowd in the women's event ©Getty Images

Katerina Nash of the Czech Republic is her closest challenger on 1,550 points.

Races in the elite men's and women's events are the headline items on the programme for the World Cup, while action is also scheduled to take place in the under-23 and junior categories.

British Cycling Cyclo-cross co-ordinator Matt Ellis is predicting an intriguing event on the famous Belgian course.

"Zolder features frequently on the world cup calendar and is familiar to all the riders we’ve selected," he said.

"The course includes several small climbs with sandy descents and incorporates some of the motor racing circuit, including the grandstand areas.

"It’s a popular course which attracts big crowds and always provides an exciting atmosphere."