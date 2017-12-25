Snowsport England claim that snowsport participation in Britain is set to increase with less than 50 day to go until the start of next year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

As part of their "Pyeongchang to Piste" scheme, Snowsport England created a social media Thunderclap campaign, encouraging snowsport enthusiasts to send the same message out on social media to raise awareness of the sport.

The Thunderclap website claims that the campaign reached 139,723 people.

The "Pyeongchang to Piste" project will run prior to, during and after the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games in South Korea and will feature events and taster sessions run by various clubs and schools across Britain designed to encourage greater participation in snowsports.

British Para-snowsport skier Menna Fitzpatrick has been appointed as an ambassador for the Pyeongchang to Piste campaign aimed at developing the popularity of the sport in England and Britain ©Disability Sport Wales

British Para-snowsport athlete Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jen Kehoe and British Nordic development skier Brodie Murray joined "Pyeongchang to Piste" as ambassadors earlier this month.

Snowsport England chief executive Tim Fawke hopes the campaign will have the desired effect.

"The number of strong British medal hopefuls is guaranteed to thrill and inspire this winter," he said.

"At Snowsport England we aim to harness this enthusiasm and ensure anyone looking to take up, participate and progress in winter sports can find the information and opportunities they need to get involved.

"Pyeongchang to Piste complements Snowsport England’s national participation campaign, Go Ski Go Board, which will continue to act as a hub of information and drive grass roots development in snowsports."