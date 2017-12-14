A group of South Korean politicians have claimed that Russian athletes will receive plenty of local support during next year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang even though they will have to compete under a neutral flag.

The delegation from South Korea's National Assembly visited Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov at the organisation's headquarters in Moscow to discuss Russia's participation at Pyeongchang 2018 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to ban them.

The Schmid Commission found evidence of "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping practices at events, including the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

The punishment included making the country compete under a neutral banner of "Olympic Athlete from Russia" at Pyeongchang 2018 and banning the Russian national anthem.

Choo later told State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin that South Korea was planning to create a special group of support for Russian athletes at Pyeongchang 2018.

"Russia is a great sports nation, and the Olympic Games would be incomplete without your athletes," Choo Mi-ae, chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party in South Korea's National Assembly, said.

Choo Mi-ae, chairwoman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in South Korea's National Assembly, has revealed that a special group will be set-up at Pyeongchang 2018 to support Russia's athletes ©Getty Images

Choo added: "We are looking forward to seeing Russian athletes in Pyeongchang and will support them at the stadiums or in front of TV screens.

"Many among our fans are ready to dress in Russian folk costumes and support Russians at the competitions with flags in their hands."

South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism expressed regret last week following the decision of the IOC Executive Board.

"The more Russian tricolor flags will be seen in the spectator stands, the better," said Zhukov.

"Athletes always feel the mood of the stadium drawing additional strength from this.

"I know Korea’s position on the participation of our national team in the 2018 Olympics, and taking advantage of the opportunity,

"I would like to thank for their support the National Olympic Committee of South Korea, the 2018 Organizing Committee and esteemed deputies of the National Assembly."