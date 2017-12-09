Pyeongchang 2018 will "symbolise a new era of clean sport and fair competition for all" following the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russia from participating under its own flag, it has been claimed.

The bold prediction came from Lee Hee-beom, President of Pyeongchang 2018, after he returned from Lausanne, where the IOC Executive Board had decided on Tuesday (December 5) to punish Russia after the Schmid Commission had ruled they were guilty of "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at several events, including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

"We would like to reiterate our support of the IOC Executive Board earlier this week in announcing that individual clean Russian athletes may compete under a neutral flag if they meet the necessary requirements," Lee said upon arriving in Seoul.

"We will work with the IOC and all relevant stakeholders to make sure that the athletes and officials taking part are treated fairly and given the best experience possible.

"Pyeongchang is committed to delivering a Winter Games that is clean, fair and open to all eligible athletes.

"This week’s announcement heralds a new age for the Olympic Games and sport in the wider context. Pyeongchang 2018 will symbolize a new era of clean sport and fair competition for all moving forward. We are very proud to be part of the change.

"We are working closely with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency), along with other relevant organisations and authorities, to ensure that all necessary steps are taken around anti-doping and fair play."

South Korea's Sports Ministry had claimed that the participation of Russian athletes at Pyeongchang 2018 was vital to the success of the Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Earlier, South Korea's Sports Ministry had released a statement admitting it "regrets the situation that caused the IOC Executive Board to decide on sanctions against Russia for doping violations".

The Ministry added: "The participation of winter sports athletes from around the world, including Russia, is the key to the success of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and a crucial factor in realising the Olympic spirit."

Instead they will compete under the banner of "Olympic Athletes from Russia" - or OAR.

Lee claimed that the fact that Russia were the country at the centre of the scandal could not have been allowed to influence the decision of the IOC.

"We're of the stance that the Olympic Games must be clean and contested under the principle of fair play," Lee told South Korean news agency Yonhap in an interview at Incheon International Airport.

"If athletes aren't clean, no matter which country they're from, they will violate the Olympic Spirit, and they must not participate.

"And the IOC made its decision based on the same set of beliefs."