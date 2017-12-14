International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) secretary general Franz Schreiber has claimed preparations for next year’s World Championships in Changwon are on track having led a delegation to the South Korean city.

The delegation included four ISSF technical delegates - Gary Anderson, Demetris Lordos, Peter Underhill and Mohamed Wahdan - and ISSF events manager Jan Ketzel.

It conducted several meetings with the Organising Committee, the Korean Shooting Federation and local public authorities.

These revolved around transportation and accommodation plans, media coverage and marketing activities, several organisational areas and the development of the venue which is being reconstructed and extended for the World Championships.

"The preparations for the 52nd ISSF World Championships in all shooting events are proceeding according to the schedule," Schreiber said.

"We visited the venues, which are almost completed, and we were really impressed by the scale and the quality of the developments.

"Changwon has been a traditional location for our ISSF competition in the past, and the new installations will take it to the next level.

"The Organising Committee and the Korean Shooting Federation are working positively in cooperation with the ISSF, and with an excellent support from the City of Changwon.

"We have no doubts that they are going to deliver an excellent competition.

"We would like to thank our hosts and wish them good luck.

"We will come back here in Changwon in April 2018, when an ISSF World Cup in rifle, pistol, and shotgun events will be organised on the lines of the new range, serving as a test event."

The last edition of the ISSF World Championship was held in Spanish city Granada in 2014 ©Getty Images

The ISSF delegation visit took place in connection with the Rifle and Pistol Judges Course and the Shotgun Judges and Referee Course.

Both were held in Changwon under the guidance of the technical delegates.

They were conducted in an effort to share the experience of ISSF experts with local officials ahead of next year’s event.

"All participants passed the examinations with excellent results, and their skills will positively reflect on the local sport community as well as on the conduct of the 52nd ISSF World Championship, next year," a statement from the world governing body reads.

The World Championships are due to take place from August 31 to September 15 and will include competitions in all Olympic and non-Olympic ISSF disciplines - shotgun, rifle, pistol, running target and target sprint.

Shotgun events will be conducted on five combined ranges, equipped with Mattarelli target machines, Sagittario targets and Elettronica Progetti Acoustic targets release systems.

The 10 metres shooting range will feature 100 electronic targets, while the 25m range will be equipped with 14 lay-outs for a total of 70 SIUS HS 25/50 targets.

The 50m range will be equipped with 80 SIUS HS 25/50 targets.

Running targets events will be conducted over five 10m shooting ranges and two 50m shooting ranges.

Target sprint - the new ISSF "Sport for All" event - will also be conducted in an outdoor area of the shooting range in Changwon, using the Hora falling targets system.

The 300m shooting events will be organised on a separate temporary venue, the Jinhae Naval Shooting Range, providing 40 SIUS 310S targets.

All finals will be conducted on a new range, which is currently under construction.

Some 2,000 athletes are expected to compete in the next edition of the quadrennial event.

A promotional campaign "2018: the Year to visit Changwon" has recently been launched and will unfold in concomitance with the World Championships.