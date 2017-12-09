Kenya has set up a team of experts to help raise funds to help it prepare for next year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

The Marketing and Fundraising Commission will also oversee the management of National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) funds.

The hope is that there will be more scrutiny to help avoid the allegations of corruption that have overshadowed Kenya's preparations for other major events, most notably last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

NOCK chairman Paul Tergat has handpicked the Committee along with second deputy vice-president Waithaka Kioni, secretary general Francis Kinyili Paul and deputy secretary Francis Mutuku.

It is led by Mohammed Nyaoga, a lawyer and chairman of the Board of Directors of Central Bank of Kenya.

He will be assisted by Donald Kipkorir, a senior counsel, and Patrick Obath, an associate director of Adam Smith International, Africa.

The Committee also includes Caroline Ndungu, the marketing director of Barclays Bank in Kenya, and Emma Miliyo, President of the Architect Society of Kenya.

It also includes Peter Gicheru, who works for IMG Communications, a public relations company in Nairobi.

Last month NOCK presented a tentative budget of KSh450 million (£3.3 million/$4.3 million/€3.7 million) to the country’s Government to help preparing for and attending Gold Coast 2018.

An estimated KSh380 million (£2.8 million/$3.7 million/€3.1 million) was spent by Kenya for Glasgow 2014, where they were represented by a contingent of 306 athletes and officials.

"As we launch our Marketing and Fundraising Commission, which consists of the finest and eminent distinguished ladies and gentlemen of this country, the team will now shoulder Kenya’s national aspirations and noble responsibility by bringing with them their very rich experience in corporate service, which as NOCK are very priviledged to tap into," said Tergat.

Tergat, the double Olympic 10,000 metrs silver medallist, hopes extra funding will help Kenya continue to be successful at major events.

Kenya won a total of 25 medals at Glasgow 2014, comprising 10 golds, 10 silvers and five bronzes.

"In order for these to become a reality, availability of resources is key to enable NOCK support various programmes and processes that will to Kenya’s success in global games," Tergat said.