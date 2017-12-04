Germany secured top spot in Pool B at the Men's Hockey World League Final with victory over hosts India as defending champions Australia were held to their third consecutive draw in Bhubaneswar.

The German side gave themselves the best possible chance of facing a more favourable quarter-final opponent with a 2-0 win against India at the Kalinga Stadium.

England finished second following a 2-2 draw with Australia, who failed to win any of their three group stage matches.

All four teams were guaranteed a spot in the last eight, with the first phase of the tournament determining who faces who in the quarter-finals.

Germany ensured they would finish at the summit of the group as they condemned India to fourth place in the pool.

The European team scored two quick goals in the second quarter as captain Martin Häner netted a penalty corner with his team’s first shot on target before Mats Grambusch’s deflected effort saw them double their lead.

England and Australia played out an entertaining 2-2 draw ©FIH

India were not able to find a way back into the match as Germany comfortably saw the game out to earn victory.

Germany came into the match knowing they were virtually assured of finishing the group phase in pole position after England and Australia shared the spoils in a thrilling contest.

On the occasion of captain Barry Middleton's landmark 400th international appearance, England went in front early on as Liam Ansell forced home from close range.

Having fallen behind after four minutes, Australia had plenty of time to get themselves back into the contest but they had to wait until the third quarter to equalise.

Dylan Wotherspoon was the scorer for the Australian side and eight minutes later they had the lead as Blake Govers converted a penalty corner.

England fought back valiantly, however, and restored parity with six minutes remaining through Phil Roper's volley.

The competition continues tomorrow as Pool A concludes.

Olympic champions Argentina are in action against Spain and Rio 2016 silver medallists Belgium play European champions The Netherlands.