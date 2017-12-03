Germany, hosts of the Women’s Handball World Championships, maintained their 100 per cent record with an important 23-18 win over a South Korea team that had opened with a 24-22 victory over the 2015 silver medallists, The Netherlands.

Despite the resounding support for Germany in the full Arena Leipzig, Korea started the match stronger, creating a 7-4 lead after 10 minutes in their Group D match.

Midway through the first half, with Korea 8-6 ahead, Germany coach Michael Biegler brought in Katja Kramarczyk in place of Clara Weltering. Kramarczyk, who recorded a 60 per cent save rate in the first half, was crucial in the hosts’ game as she went on to make important saves, including two penalties.

“We wanted to play good defence. That was the key today,” said Germany line player Julia Behnke after the match, and her teammate Friederike Gubernatis agreed: “We were better in defence, and in offence we made our goals and didn’t make mistakes.”

Germany held a one-goal advantage at the break and steadily increased their advantage, with Friederike Gubernatis top-scoring with seven.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, recovered their equilibrium with a 40-15 win over the People’s Republic of China.

“We knew we had to win to take those two points. We started really well,” said Netherlands line player Yvette Broch.

“I think we did a good job today.”

Serbia, the 2013 world silver medallists, head Group D thanks to a superior goal difference following their second win in two days – by 34-21 over Cameroon.

Defending champions Norway maintained their lead in Group B with a second successive win, defeating Argentina 36-21.

They are ahead on goal difference from the Czech Republic, whose team recorded their second win, 29-25 over Poland.

Sweden are now third on goal difference following their 25-22 win over Hungary.

Russia are the clear leaders in Group C after registering their second successive win – 28-24 over Montenegro.

Brazil, surprisingly held to a draw by Japan in their opening match, moved to second place with a 23-22 win over Tunisia, and Denmark took up third place following their 32-18 win over Japan.

Group A is now headed by Spain, who recorded their second win, beating Paraguay 32-15.

Romania are level with them on four points after defeating Slovenia 31-28 today, and France have moved up to third place following their 26-19 win over Angola.