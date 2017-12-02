Asian champions South Korea upset the 2015 World Championship silver medallists Netherlands with a 24-22 victory in their opening match at the Women's Handball World Championships.

Eleven goals from player of the match Lois Abbingh was not enough to see the Netherlands prevail in their first Group D match at the Leipzig Arena.

Defending champions Norway opened up their campaign with a 30-22 win over Hungary at the EgeTrans Arena in Bietigheim-Bissingento go joint top of the Group B qualifying table.

Norway, for whom Nora Mork - who plays her handball in Hungary for Gyor Audi ETO - top-scored with seven goals, now stand level with the Czech Republic, who defeated Argentina 28-22 in their opening match, and Poland, who recorded a 33-30 win over Sweden.

Serbia, the 2013 IHF World Championships runners-up, began their tournament with a 43-23 win over People’s Republic of China n Leipzig.

That put them joint top of the Group D table alongside South Korea and hosts Germany, who defeated Cameroon 28-15 in the opening match in Leipzig last night.

Romania head Group A after a 29-17 win over Paraguay at the Trier Arena.

Also with two points are Spain, who beat Angola 28-24, and Slovenia, who managed to win a tight match against France 24-23, with Ana Gros contributing nine goals for the winning team.

Russia have gone to the top of Group C at the Large EWE Arena in Oldenburg thanks to a 36-16 win over Tunisia, to which four players contributed five points.

Montenegro are level with them after earning a 31-24 win over Denmark, with Jovanka Radicevic contributing 12 goals.

Brazil and Japan occupy third and fourth place after drawing 28-28.