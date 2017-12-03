Paige Gore took her first major indoor win at the second stage of the Indoor Archery World Cup in Bangkok.

After taking silver at the first stage in Morocco, Gore cantered to a 145-142 victory over Thailand’s Kanyavee Maneesombatkul in the last 16.

She followed this with a 146-143 quarter-final victory over Viktoria Balzhanova, of Russia, and continued her momentum with a 147-142 semi-final win over Denmark’s Tanja Jensen.

In the final she faced Denmark’s Sarah Sonnichsen with both archers opening with matching 29s.

They were level at 58 points apiece after six arrows, then in the third end, Gore took the advantage by a point.

With just three arrows remaining, they were tied at 114 points each but with a perfect 30 to close the match, Gore took the win 144-143.

Gore said: “I finally own my first indoor tournament.

"I still can’t believe it but I was able to lock up a first place finish here at the second indoor World Cup of the season.

"This is a huge weight off my back, and I am so excited about the progress I have been making on my indoor game.

"I’m definitely looking forward to the rest of the indoor season.

"I also want to throw out a huge congrats to Sarah Sonnichsen on her second place finish and to Tanja Jensen for finishing in third place.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along the way, you have no idea how much it means to me.”









World number three Mike Schloesser, of The Netherlands, secured victory in the compound men’s event, his first major win of this indoor season, off the back of three consecutive perfect round.

He beat Yup Pui Lam, Spanish archer Alberto Blazquez and David Houser each with 150-point 15-arrow match scores.

Schloesser then beat Tate Morgan, 148-147, before taking out second-ranked archer Kris Schaff in the gold medal match, 149-147.

“I was pretty sure when I came here that my shooting was good and this proves it," Schloesser said.

"I’ve been shooting pretty good this indoor season already and this is a nice win to add to the list.

“After a really good last indoor season I went outdoors and things didn’t go my way.

"I expected way more than I got.

"I think I had a bit of bad luck and I’m hoping I don’t have it next year.”

There is now a month delay before the international circuit picks up again for stage three in Nimes, France.

World Champion Schaff, of the US, earned a shot at gold after a string of impressive wins.

He beat France’s Fabien Delobelle, then defeated Denmark’s Stephan Hansen in the semi-finals.

In the final Schaff opened with a 29 to Schloesser’s 30 but held steady for the next six arrows with clean 10s for a 90-89 tally by the fourth end.

Both men scored 29s over the next three arrows before Schloesser closed out the win with another 30 to take the gold by two points.

Hansen faced the US’s Tate Morgan for the bronze.

In the final three arrows, Hansen matched with a nine of his own for a 149-149 draw.

Both scored 10s in the shoot off but Morgan’s was closer and he clinched the win and bronze finish.