India’s Atanu Das topped the men’s recurve qualification standings at the Indoor Archery World Cup in Bangkok.

Das headed to Thailand’s capital city in good spirits having won a silver medal as part of India’s recurve team at the Asian Archery Championships.

He was able to adjust from the outdoor event to produce a strong performance indoors at the U Convention Hall, scoring 594 out of a possible 600 points in the ranking round.

It saw him secure top seeding for tomorrow’s competition, with South Korea’s Kim Bongman having to settle for second on a tally of 593 points.

"I’m happy with my shooting," said Das.

"My last indoor was last year, Vegas, and now I had no sighter, no practice, I didn’t have any idea how was shooting because the first two, three rounds felt very awkward.

"The target suddenly became very small, but I managed.

"There’s much less time indoors, it’s pretty fast."

Dutch archer Mike Schlosser dropped just two points in men's compound qualifying ©World Archery

South Korea’s Sim Yeji impressed in the women’s competition as she qualified with a total of 588 points.

Sim was followed by her team-mate Surin Kim, who scored a total of 584 points to secure the second seeding.

India’s Deepika Kumari and Laxmirani Majhi completed the top four, scoring 582 and 580 points respectively.

Belgium’s Sarah Prieels produced a strong performance in the women’s compound event as she led the qualification standings with a score of 591.

The United States’ Paige Pearce-Gore and Russia’s Natalia Avdeeva completed the top three, scoring 588 and 587 points.

Dutch archer Mike Schlosser dropped just two points to lead the men’s competition, ending on a total of 598 points.

American Kristofer Schaff was a point behind to end as the second seed, while Denmark’s Stephan Hansen was third on 596 points.

Knockout rounds and finals are due to take place tomorrow.