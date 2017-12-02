Belgium won the eagerly-anticipated rematch of last year's Olympic final as they earned a thrilling 3-2 victory over Argentina at the Men's Hockey World League Final in India.

The Belgian side got partial revenge for their defeat to the South American team at Rio 2016 to open their Pool A campaign in the best possible fashion at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Loick Luypaert scored a rocket from a penalty corner to give Belgium an early lead before the match ended in chaotic circumstances with four goals in the last nine minutes.

The Rio 2016 silver medallists doubled their advantage through Amaury Keusters' powerful backhand strike before Argentina got one back when Amaury Keusters halved the deficit a minute later.

Tom Boon’s penalty corner re-established Belgium’s two-goal lead shortly after but there was still time for Argentina to score again when Gonzalo Peillat found the net from a penalty corner.

Belgium then defended for their lives and held on for a superb victory.

Australia were held to their second consecutive draw as their match with Germany finished 2-2 ©FIH

In the other match in Pool A, Spain beat The Netherlands by the same scoreline.

Defending champions Australia were held to their second successive draw as their Pool B clash with Germany ended 2-2.

Marco Miltkau smashed home the opening goal for Germany in the seventh minute and it took until the third quarter for Australia’s Blake Govers to restore parity.

Aaron Kleinschmidt turned the match on its head as he put Australia in front before Martin Häner salvaged a point with 12 minutes remaining.

England then continued the high-scoring trend on the second day of the tournament as they battled to a 3-2 victory over hosts India in the other match in Pool B.

Olympic champions Argentina are back in action tomorrow when they take on European champions The Netherlands, while Belgium face Spain.