By Daniel Etchells at the Anaheim Convention Center
Day five of 2017 IWF World Championships
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Day five of 2017 IWF World Championships begins
- 4 hours ago: Canada's Bellemarre tops men's 85kg C group snatch standings
- 3 hours ago: Bellemarre wins men's 85kg C group session
- 3 hours ago: First session of day five's competition comes to an end
- 1 hour ago: Day five of competition resumes
- 49 minutes ago: Egypt's Mahmoud eases to victory in men's 77kg snatch
- 44 minutes ago: B group competitor Captari wins men's 77kg snatch bronze medal
View latest updates