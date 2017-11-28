By Daniel Etchells at the Anaheim Convention Center
Day one of 2017 IWF World Championships
- 3 hours ago: Day one of 2017 World Weightlifting Championships begins
- 3 hours ago: First lift of 2017 IWF World Championships is a good one
- 2 hours ago: Mexican bombs out in women's 48kg snatch
- 2 hours ago: Mexico's Valencia Hernandez wins women's 48kg B group snatch
- 2 hours ago: Mexico's Valencia Hernandez comes out on top in women's 48kg B group
- 1 hour ago: First session of opening day's competition ends
- 38 seconds from now: Men's 62kg B group set to begin
