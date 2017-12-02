Seven countries are due to compete in 27 full sports over 15 days of competition at the 11th edition of the Central American Games scheduled to start tomorrow in Managua.

The event is open to the seven countries of Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama and is expected to feature around 3,500 athletes.

Competition will take place in the Olympic sports of aquatics, athletics, basketball, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, golf, handball, hockey, judo, rowing, rugby sevens, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volley, weightlifting and wrestling.

Baseball and softball, karate and surfing - three of the sports added to the Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020 - will also be contested.

They will be joined by three non-Olympic sports - billiards, bodybuilding and chess.

Sambo will also be contested as an exhibition sport.

Nicaragua are desperate to repeat their 2013 victory in men's baseball at the Central American Games ©WBSC

The quadrennial Central American Games was first held in Guatemala in 1973 to fill a gap in the Olympic cycle.

Nicaragua has only hosted one edition before, in 2006, when Managua also played host.

A previous record total of 2,738 athletes participated in the last edition held in 2013 in San José in Costa Rica.

Guatemala finished top of the medals table then with 100 gold, 100 silver and 92 bronze medals.

Nicaragua are desperate repeat their 2013 victory in men's baseball, where they defeated Panama 6-5 in the final.