Azerbaijan's Farid Gayibov has been elected President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) after he claimed a 28-20 victory over Slovenia's Edvard Kolar at the governing body's Congress in Split.

Gayibov, the vice-president of the UEG and secretary general of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, replaces Frenchman Georges Guelzec.

Guelzec has stood down after serving eight years in the role.

The election had been described as too close to call on the eve of the vote but the Azerbaijani candidate prevailed by a comfortable margin.

Kolar, secretary general of the Slovenian Olympic Committee since 2015, received a decent level of support from the 48 members but fell short.

Ruedi Hediger of Switzerland was re-elected as a UEG vice-president with a total of 35 votes.

Elected in the second round to the Executive Committee: Paolo Frising (21 votes), Solveig Jonsdottir (19 votes), Andrey Rodionenko (18 votes) and Andrey Fedarau (17 votes). One more member to be elected! pic.twitter.com/8ukQxTbSMx — UEG (@UEGymnastics) December 2, 2017

Sweden's Malin Eggertz Forsmark was initially seeking re-election as vice-president but withdrew her candidacy prior to the vote.

The other two slots were filled by Michel Boutard of France, who secured 28 votes, and Greece's Athanasios Vasileiadis, who received 26.

Paolo Frising of Luxembourg and Iordan Iovtchev of Bulgaria were also standing for the three positions.

Mircea Apolzan of Romania and Erik Juhl Mogensen were elected to the governing body's Executive Committee in the first round with 32 and 27 votes respectively.

Frising was unsuccessful with his bid for vice-president but secured a place on the ruling body in the second round after he was given 21 votes.

Iceland's Solveig Jonsdottir, Andrey Rodionenko of Russia and Andrey Fedarau received 19, 18 and 17 votes respectively to claim the last three places on the UEG Executive Committee.

Guelzec was first elected UEG President in 2008 and stood for President of the International Gymnastics Federation in November of last year but suffered a comprehensive defeat to Japan's Morinari Watanabe.