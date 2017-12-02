By Mike Rowbottom and Thomas Giles at the Casino Municipal in Biarritz
Day One of 2017 IFBB World Fitness Championships
- 6 hours ago: Welcome to 2017 IFBB World Fitness Championships
- 5 hours ago: IFBB 2017 World Fitness Championships timetable
- 5 hours ago: Event categories for the 2017 IFBB World Fitness Championships
- 5 hours ago: 2017 IFBB World Fitness Championships underway after some technical delays
- 3 hours ago: From Namibia - with hope
- 2 hours ago: Rapidly rising Irish talent
- 1 hour ago: Slovakia win first gold medal of 2017 IFBB World Fitness Championships
- 1 hour ago: Gold and silver for Russia in women's bodyfitness up to 163cm category
- 1 hour ago: Russia win second gold of 2017 IFBB World Fitness Championships
- 1 hour ago: Hat-trick of gold medals for Russia
- 1 hour ago: Russia's Fiskova is overall IFBB Women's Bodyfitness world champion
- 34 minutes ago: Getting to the bottom of the problem
