By Mike Rowbottom and Thomas Giles at the Casino Municipal in Biarritz
Day Two of 2017 IFBB World Fitness Championships
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Tears of joy for Kosovo’s Beqa on first day of IFBB World Fitness Championships
- 2 hours ago: IFB President Rafael Santonja tells Parade of Nations: “We are family”
- 2 hours ago: Namibian first for Alethea - and Theo - Borman
- 1 hour ago: Pavleova takes Women's Fitness Up To 163cm gold for Slovakia
- 55 minutes ago: Orobets claims Women's Fitness Over 163cm gold for Ukraine
