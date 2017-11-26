Austria claimed the first win of the International Biathlon Union World Cup season today in Östersund with a victory in the single mixed relay.

Lisa Theresa Hauser and Simon Eder produced a superb performance at the Swedish National Biathlon Arena to triumph in 36min 17sec.

A brilliant shooting display proved key as the duo finished 16.5 seconds ahead of Germany’s Vanessa Hinz and Erik Lesser.

Galena Vishnevskaya and Maxim Braun of Kazakhstan finished third, 32.7 seconds back.

Defending Östersund winners France finished fourth, a further second behind, while hosts Sweden had to settle for fifth, 34.3 seconds back.

Biathletes compete in the season-opening event ©IBU

"The hope was to finish in top three; winning of course it's even greater," said Eder.

"The last shooting felt amazing!

"I think I've been shooting fast, just the first standing was slower, but you need to slow down at times…

"Sometimes you feel good and sometimes you are afraid when you come to the range and today I felt good."

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, Tiril Eckhoff, Johannes Thingnes Bø and Emil Hegle Svendsen combined for a Norwegian win in the 2x6 km + 2x7.5 km mixed relay in 1 hour 11min 31.70sec.

Italy took second place, 5.3 seconds behind, and Germany were beaten by 6.4 seconds to finish third.