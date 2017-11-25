French star Martin Fourcade will aim to get his pursuit of a seventh straight International Biathlon Union World Cup title off to a winning start when he competes during the opening event of the campaign in Östersund.

The double Olympic gold medallist, who holds the record for consecutive World Cup crowns, has recovered from a health scare and is fit to race at the competition in the Swedish resort, which begins tomorrow.

Fourcade underwent tests earlier this month following an unusually below-par performance at the French National Championships.

The 29-year-old finished seventh in the pursuit and 11th in the sprint event at the competition, leading to concerns over his health and fitness.

The blood tests revealed that he had not contracted a virus, clearing the way for him to compete.

It handed Fourcade and the French team a boost as the World Cup campaign takes on added importance with the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang looming large on the horizon.

The Frenchman, also a 11-time world champion, won 14 events on last season's circuit and will hope to pick up from where he left off in Östersund.

Defending women's champion Laura Dahlmeier of Germany has been ruled out through illness ©Getty Images

"During this winter, I have only one goal: the Olympic Games," Fourcade said.

"For me to succeed at the Games, I must first be successful at the beginning of the season.

"To mark the ground, but also for me, to prove things to me."

Russian Anton Shipulin, who finished second behind Fourcade in last year's standings, is also set to participate in the season opener, along with Germany's Simon Schempp.

Shipulin and Schempp are expected to be the two main challengers to the dominant Frenchman.

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier will have to wait to get the defence of her overall women's title underway as she has been ruled out of the first World Cup due to illness.

Dahlmeier is hoping to return in time for the second competition, which begins in Hochfilzen in Austria on December 5.

The event in Östersund starts tomorrow with the mixed and team relays.