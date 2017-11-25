Canadian rider Mark McMorris, who has been out of action since crashing into a tree in March, took home the gold with a total score of 187.00 at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard Big Air World Cup in Beijing.

The Chinese capital, the host of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, was hosting its first-ever big air event at the Workers' Stadium.

Twenty-three-year-old McMorris was the top qualifier in his heat and continued his fine form in today’s final.

He completed three jumps but only two of his scores were counted on his way to the title.

McMorris started with a frontside triple cork 1440, earning him 91.75 from the judges.

However, this still put him 0.25 points behind New Zealand's Tiarn Collins going into the second jump

The second jump saw McMorris pull off a backside triple cork 1440 mute which the judges scored at 92.75, helping him leapfrog Collins into first place.

Anna Gasser dominated the women's event at the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup ©Getty Images

For his final attempt, the Sochi 2014 bronze medallist performed a flawless backside triple cork 1440 indy, which earned him 95.25 points.

This excellent final score meant his second attempt was discounted, giving him 187.00 points overall to secure the gold.

Collins was second on 183.75 as Torgeir Bergrem of Norway finished third on 179.75.

The women's event was won by Anna Gasser who followed up her win in the season's opener in Milan with victory in Beijing.

The 26-year-old Austrian dominated the day as she recorded a total score of 175.50 to clinch first place, 20 points ahead of Japan's Myabi Onitsuka.

The 2017 big air world champion did not need her third attempt to top the leaderboard as she posted scores of 93.75 and 81.75 in the first and second jumps.

Third place went to Enni Rukajarvi of Finland who scored 154.00.