Short track speed skater Arianna Fontana has been confirmed as Italy's flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Fontana was expected to receive the honour, with local reports last week suggesting the skater would be confirmed.

It will be the second time the skater has carried Italy’s flag at the Olympic Games, having done so for the Closing Ceremony at Sochi 2014.

Fontana was upgraded from a bronze to a silver medal in the 500 metres event at the Games, following a collision that saw British skater Elise Christie disqualified.

She also won a bronze medal in the 1,500m event and in the team-event.

Fontana won an Olympic bronze medal in the 3,000m relay at Turin 2006 when she was aged only 15.

It made her the youngest Italian to win a Winter Olympic medal.

She won another bronze medal, in the 500m, at Vancouver 2010.

Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò officially confirmed Fontana as the flag bearer to members at Foro Italico yesterday.

Fontana will become the first Opening Ceremony flag bearer in Italian history from short track speed skating.

Arianna Fontana has enjoyed success at multiple Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

She will be the second athlete from the Italian Ice Sports Federation to have the honour, following figure skater Carolina Kostner at Turin 2006.

Fontana will be the seventh woman to have the role.

She is due to be given the Italian flag by the country's President, Sergio Mattarella, on December 18 at the Quirinal Palace, before leading the team at the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang on February 9.

Double Olympic luge gold medallist Armin Zöggeler had carried Italy's flag at the Opening Ceremony of Sochi 2014.

Italy won a total of eight medals at Sochi 2014 but failed to win a gold.

It was the first time since Lake Placid 1980 they had not won a gold medal.