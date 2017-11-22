South Korea's Lee Sam-seop began his pursuit of a second consecutive title with a convincing win over Aslan Sahin of Turkey on the opening day of the Para Badminton World Championships in Ulsan.

Lee produced a commanding display in the men’s singles WH 1 classification with a 21-6, 21-8 win in Group A at the Dongchun Gymnasium.

Kim Jung-jun, the world number one in the men’s WH2 singles, also started with a victory as he beat Switzerland's Luca Olgiati.

The South Korean player is also bidding to retain the crown he clinched in 2015 and laid down an ominous marker with a 21-3, 21-8 win inside 17 minutes in the Group A clash.

Kyung Hoon-kim, beaten in the 2015 final by his compatriot and who is expected to be Kim's main challenger, was another winner on day one.

He outclassed India's Boya Ramanjaneyulu 21-4, 2-17 in Group C.

England's Rachel Choong, the defending champion in the women's singles SS6, started with a win at the Para Badminton World Championships as she dispatched Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel ©YouTube

Helle Sofie Sagoy of Norway, the second seed in the women's singles SL4 category, did not have to take to the court to begin her title defence as she was awarded a walkover against opponent Vu Hoai Than of Vietnam.

England's Rachel Choong, the defending champion in the women's singles SS6, started with a win as she dispatched Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel.

Choong was in ruthless form as she claimed a 21-18, 21-6 win.

Around 270 athletes will compete over 22 medal events at the event in the South Korean city.

There will be 14 medal events in badminton at the 2020 Paralympic Games, where the sport is due to make its debut on the programme.

Action at the Championships is due to continue tomorrow.