The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has awarded its 2019 World Senior Championships to Katowice in Poland while Czech capital Prague will stage the World Junior Championships in the same year.

Both cities were selected at the governing body's end-of-year meetings in Montego Bay in Jamaica.

However, a decision on the host for the 2019 Para-Badminton World Championships has been delayed.

Bids from both Japan's capital Tokyo and Basel in Switzerland have been submitted but the BWF said it had opted to postpone a verdict "pending further discussions".

The World Senior Championships, which features age-group tournaments, will take on a "new look" in 2019 and feature a badminton festival.

Katowice's bid saw off competition from Kolding in Denmark, while Prague was the only bidder for the junior event.

The event in Poland will be held at the Spodek Sports and Entertainment Arena while Prague will use the Tipsport Arena.

Dates of the events are still to be confirmed.

Poul-Erik Høyer speaks with the BWF's chair of events Peter Tarcala during bid presentations ©BWF

"I would like to congratulate both successful member associations on their winning presentations," said BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer.

"It is particularly pleasing to see our major events attracting interest from cities and countries to which we have not traditionally gone.

"It is another positive sign that badminton is developing well and extending its global reach.

"Based on the technical, logistical and social elements of the bids we have accepted, we look forward to some high-quality events in Katowice and Prague which all players should enjoy."

Both winning bids presented to delegates in Montego Bay.

"We will do our best to prepare a wonderful event," said Irek Gorniok, a member of the Katowice Organising Committee.

"The festival will be for everybody, including juniors and amateur seniors.

"We want the whole city to be involved."

Czech Badminton Federation vice president Jan Mikulka added: "We are very proud and happy.

"We want to give a great presentation of badminton to our country and a great presentation of our city and country to the foreign players and fans who come there."