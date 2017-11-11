The Badminton World Federation's (BWF) end-of-year meetings will begin tomorrow with six days of discussions scheduled in Montego Bay in Jamaica.

Among the items on the agenda will be designating hosts for three major events to take place in 2019.

Bids from both Japan's capital Tokyo and Basel in Switzerland have been submitted to the BWF to host the Para-Badminton World Championships.

A victory for the Japanese bid would see the event held in the city before the sport makes its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Kolding in Denmark and Polish city Katowice are vying to earn the hosting rights for the BWF World Senior Championships.

This event features age-group competitions for older players.

Czech Republic’s capital Prague has launched a bid for the BWF World Junior Championships.

Election of the host cities will take place on November 16 in Montego Bay.

insidethegames has asked the BWF for more details of the agenda and what is likely to be discussed.

