Two Sochi 2014 biathlon medallists will be the latest to appear in front of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission hearing tomorrow to begin another busy week of anti-doping investigations.

Cases involving seven female ice hockey players have reportedly been postponed, however, and will now be heard on November 22.

Six Russian cross-country skiers have already been stripped of medals after being identified in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-commissioned McLaren Report as athletes who had their urine samples illegally tampered with to mask doping during the Games.

This includes Alexander Legkov and Maxim Vylegzhanin, the respective gold and silver medal winners in the men's 50 kilometres mass start race who were awarded medals in the Olympic Closing Ceremony.

Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova are the two athletes who will be heard tomorrow by the IOC panel chaired by Switzerland's Executive Board member Denis Oswald, after being accused of similar involvement.

Vilukhina won a silver medal in the women's sprint event in the Russian coastal resort.

She then teamed-up with Romanova, as well as Olga Zaitseva and Ekaterina Shumilova, to win a second silver in the team relay.

All those punished have been stripped of their results in Sochi and barred from all future editions of the Olympic Games.

It is likely that all will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne in a bid to get the verdicts overturned before next year's Games in Sochi.

A verdict is still expected against figures including Russian Olympic flagbearer Alexander Zubkov ©Getty Images

Verdicts are still outstanding against athletes from bobsleigh, skeleton and speed-skating after they attended hearings on Monday (November 6).

This group included Alexander Zubkov, a two-time bobsleigh gold medallist, who carried the Russian flag at the Opening Ceremony at Sochi 2014, and is now President of the Russian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

Other athletes in this group included gold and bronze medal winning skeleton athletes Aleksandr Tretyakov and Elena Nikitina and silver medal winning speed skater Olga Fatkulina.

The identity of the seven ice hockey players, who formed part of a Russian team which finished sixth in Sochi, have not been revealed.

Two of the seven are accused of submitting samples showing readings that were physically impossible to be held by a woman.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko claimed earlier this year that the duo could have obtained male DNA within their urine samples via sexual intercourse.

This comes after WADA revealed on Friday (November 10) that they had obtained and studied a key database confirming allegations about doping in Russia.

A second IOC investigation, chaired by former Swiss Confederation President Samuel Schmid, is thought to have spent much of the weekend studying this new evidence.

The reports of both the Schmid and Oswald Commissions are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

They will then form the basis of an IOC Executive Board decision on Russian participation expected to be made during an Executive Board meeting between December 5 and 7.