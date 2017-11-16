South Australia Games Appeal Committee director Mark Butcher has called on the Adelaide Aquatic Centre to be renovated to help with a possible bid for the Commonwealth Games.

It has been suggested that the facility, which is in need of extensive renovation work and continues to operate a loss, could be given a makeover to the tune of AUS$20 million (£11.5 million/$15 million/€13 million).

City councillor Phil Martin told Adelaide-based newspaper The Advertiser that any potential upgrade to the aquatics centre would not be cheap.

But Butcher believes that a revamp to the venue could help secure the Commonwealth Games for South Australia in either 2026 or 2030.

He said the current best facility for swimming, the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre at Marion, has an Olympic-size pool but does not have the required seating to host major events.

The South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre is thought not to have the requirements needed to host the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"We think we’ve got a very good chance of that (Commonwealth Games) happening, either in 2026 or 2030," Butcher told The Advertiser.

"The swimming centre in Adelaide is well and truly overdue for a tidy up.

“We’ve got a premium site for it, why don’t we give it a real red-hot crack to get it right?”

Australia are expected to bid for either the 2026 or the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games.

The country put itself forward as a contingency plan for 2022 if the Commonwealth Games Federation were unable to find a suitable host.

Birmingham, however, is set to be awarded the 2022 Games.

Adelaide, 2006 hosts Melbourne, Perth and Sydney all indicated a willingness to step in and host the 2022 event, stripped from Durban in March.

All four cities could re-enter the running for either 2026 or 2030.

Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur has struggled to get the required support for 2022 but appears keen on 2026.

Australia is due to stage the 2018 Games in Gold Coast, Queensland.