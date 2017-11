The budget of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will increase by £2.3 million (£1.7 million/€1.9 million) next year to $32 million (£24 million/€27 million), it was announced here today.

That is an eight per cent increase on this year's figure.

Under a four-year plan agreed by the WADA Foundation Board, the organisation's budget will increase by 15 per cent in both 2019 and 2020 and by another five per cent in 2021.

More follows