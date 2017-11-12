China's Gao Lei came out on top in the Men's trampoline final at the 32nd Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships 2017 in Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old finished ahead of Dmitrii Ushakov with a score of 62.280 to finish ahead of the Russian's score of 62.005 at the event in Sofia.

Third was another Chinese gymnast, Dong Dong, who took bronze with a score of 61.540 ahead of fourth-placed Allan Morante, of France, and Sergei Azarian, of Russia.

Tatsiana Piatrenia, of Belarus, won the women's event with a score of 56.075 ahead of Japan's Ayano Kishi, who scored 55.740 and Sophiane Methot of Canada who scored 55.490.

Fourth was Lea Labrousse, of France, with 54.865 with Maryia Makharynskaya, of Belarus in fifth.

The Men's Tumbling was won by China's Kuo Zhang with a score of 76.800, ahead of Denmark's Anders Wesh, who scored 75.500 and Great Britain's Elliott Browne who took bronze with an identical score on a tie break rule which adds the total execution scores.

Not that Browne appeared too downbeat when he was interviewed after the event: “It makes all the training and hard work worthwhile," he said.

Tatsiana Piatrenia, of Belarus, won the women's trampoline event in Sofia ©Getty Images

"I’ve had my ups and downs coming in to this but training out here has been great and that gave me a lot of positivity going in to the final.

"I was first up so felt like I had nothing to lose and had the chance to put down a good score.

"Waiting for the final gymnast to compete I was so nervous then when the finals scores came up I burst in to tears, it’s amazing!”

Browne had been the first man to compete in the tumbling final and set the benchmark with an impressive 37.500 points.

He went for the big final skill on his second pass and succeeded and after completing the routine for a score of 38 points.

Fourth was Denmark's Rasmus Steffensen, with 75.300, and fifth was Great Britain's Kristov Willerton with 74.700.

The women's Double Mini Trampoline was won by South Africa's Bianca Zoonekynd with a score of 68.900 ahead of Russia's Polina Troianova, with a score of 67.800 with Lina Sjoeberg, of Sweden, in third with 67.200.

Fourth was Australian Braida Thomas with 67.000, and Hally Piontek, of the United States was fifth with 64.700 points.



