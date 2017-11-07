Frankie Fredericks has been suspended from exercising all rights as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at an Executive Board meeting here today.

This followed a recommendation from the body's Ethics Commission.

It comes after the Namibian was placed under formal investigation by French authorities last week after appearing before a Paris judge.

The investigation into Fredericks, a four-time Olympic silver medallist in the 100 and 200 metres, relates to payments received by his company, Yemi Limited, from a company owned and controlled by Papa Massata Diack.

This was prior to Rio de Janeiro being awarded the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics in October 2009, which Fredericks voted on.

Fredericks has denied any wrongdoing.

"Considering the gravity and urgency of the situation and its impact on the reputation of the IOC, the IOC EB decides to suspend Mr Frank Fredericks from all the rights, prerogatives and functions deriving from his quality as an IOC member," said a statement today.

