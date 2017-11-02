Namibia's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Frank Fredericks has reportedly appeared in front of a Paris judge this morning.

He was provisionally suspended by the IAAF as he seeks to clear his name after allegedly receiving funds from Papa Massata Diack, the son of Senegal's former International Association of Athletics Federations President Lamine Diack.

An investigation into Fredericks, a four-time Olympic silver medallist in the 100 and 200 metres, relates to payments received by his company, Yemi Limited, from a company owned and controlled by Papa Massata Diack.

This was prior to Rio de Janeiro being awarded the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics in October 2009, which Fredericks voted on.

Fredericks has denied any wrongdoing.

According to AFP, he has appeared before a Paris judge this morning as part of the ongoing process.

More follows.