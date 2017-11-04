Santiago has been confirmed as the host of the 2023 Pan American Games, after the Chilean capital's bid was unanimously approved by Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) members today.

The decision was taken at the PASO General Assembly here, with Santiago 2023’s proposal and an Evaluation Commission report having been presented.

Santiago was the sole bidder for the 19th edition of the Games, following the withdrawal of Buenos Aires earlier this year.

The city will also stage the Parapan American Games, with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons among those to sign the agreement today.

Pablo Squella Serrano, Chile’s Minister of Sport, was among those present at the Assembly to secure the agreement.

The official previously competed at the Pan American Games, finishing fifth at Indianapolis 1987 in the men’s 400 metres hurdles and 800m.

“It was my honour to be present at the Pan American Games as a sportsman,” said Serrano.

“We are sparing no time and effort to welcome you in 2023.

“We have many more assets to host this event.

“On behalf of the Government and population, we are very proud to be able to head this bidding process.

“We have worked hard and want to make this dream a reality.

“Our efforts are designed to achieve this aim and we are ready to host the greatest sporting event in the Americas.

“We have much more experience than four years ago when we last bid, we have professionalism and great sportsmen.

“We are prepared to make superhuman efforts and we have a common goal.

“They will help us to fulfil our aims and help us spread sports among young people.

“We hope to show countries that dreams can come true.”

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet vowed Government support for the Games ©ITG

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet was included in the bid video, shown by Santiago 2023, highlighting the Government's support for the event.

She vowed a "true celebration of sport" at the Games, with the President having previously expressed her backing when greeting PASO officials in September.

A total of 39 sports will be contested in Santiago 2023, with venues spread across five different clusters.

Aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, basque pelota, bowling, boxing, canoeing, climbing and cycling were included as part of the bid.

Equestrian, fencing, hockey, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, judo, karate, modern pentathlon, racquetball, rowing and rugby sevens are also in the plans.

The current programme is completed by sailing, shooting, skateboarding, skating, squash, surfing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, water skiing, weightlifting and wrestling.

Santiago's bid is largely based around pre-existing venues but it is planned that several new facilities would also be constructed.

This will include baseball and hockey centres, as well as a redeveloped swimming pool.

Santiago 2023 claim 70 per cent of venues are included in a 22 kilometre radius, with organisers stating a modern transport system will be in place for the Games.

A metro system, which is currently under construction, will be central to the transport plan.

It was claimed the Pan American Games Village, when built, will be a 12 minute journey on the metro to the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos.

The National Stadium will host both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Games, as well as athletics.

The Opening Ceremony is due to be held on October 6, with the Games expected to draw to a close on October 24.

The Parapan American Games will follow from November 3 to 11.

Confirmado!!! Santiago de Chile es oficialmente sede de los XIX Juegos Panamericanos 2023. pic.twitter.com/CkH0BhBhbR — Santiago 2023 (@Stgo2023) November 4, 2017

It is the first time the Parapan American Games host city is selected under the terms of the Americas Paralympic Committee and PASO agreement, which states that both organisations will work jointly on the bid process for the two Games.

"It is an important day for the Paralympic Movement in the Americas, with the official announcement of Santiago as the host city for the 2023 Parapan American Games," Parsons said.

"Santiago is a beautiful and modern city that three years ago hosted the first Para South American Games in history and will with no doubt deliver again great Games in 2023.

"The APC-PASO agreement signed in 2015 is a milestone for the development of Para-sports across the continent and it would not have been possible without the amazing work done by the late Jose Luis Campo.

"I take this opportunity to remember his legacy."