Hosts South Korea have selected Kookmin University executive director Kim Ji-yong as its Chef de Mission for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Yonhap reports that the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee announced the appointment of the 44-year-old, who served in the same role for South Korea at the 2017 Winter Universiade, in Kazakh city Almaty.

Kim, whose university is based in Seoul, was the deputy head of the South Korean delegation for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

He is currently vice-president of the Korean University Sports Board.

The Olympic flame for Pyeongchang 2018 landed today at Incheon, in the North West of the home nation, on a specially-charterd Korean Air aircraft.

Vancouver 2010 skating gold medallist Kim Yuna had accompanied the flame on its flight from Greece.

Kim carried it from the aircraft in a special safety lamp along with South Korea’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan.

Tickets for Pyeongchang 2018 are now available to be purchased offline for the first time.