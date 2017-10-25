Mike Hay believes Britain are in a good position regarding accommodation for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, but the Chef de Mission acknowledged it has proved a problem for other National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

NOCs had initially raised concerns over accommodation issues at the Pyeongchang 2018 Chef de Mission Seminar in February.

A review was then carried out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the Athletes' Village accommodation.

The IOC confirmed in May that accommodation was covered for the teams, but admitted a shortage of hotels could prove an issue when housing extra officials.

Hay travelled to Pyeongchang earlier this month with a delegation from the British Olympic Association (BOA) to inspect preparations for the Games.

He expects the British team are unlikely to have an issue with accommodation, with around 60 athletes likely to feature in the squad for the Games.

Satellite accommodation has also been secured by the BOA, which they hope will aid athletes' preparations.

"The issue with accommodation is more in the mountain village than the coastal cluster," Hay said at a press briefing here today.

"If we qualify what we think we will qualify, around 60 athletes, about a third of our athletes will be based in the coastal cluster and two thirds up in the mountains.

"We are a mid-sized delegation going there, the biggest problems are for the big delegations, the United States and one or two others where there just is not enough room.

"I think there are around 400 to 500 less beds than they originally planned to have.

"We have managed to get enough accommodation outside, satellite accommodation.

"It is part of our performance overlay, where we try to get our athletes as close as possible to venues, so athletes do not have to travel an hour in a bus.

"So, I think we are in pretty good shape with accommodation.

"But it has been a noted problem for some other NOCs."

Concerns over accommodation were raised by NOCs earlier this year ©Getty Images

The IOC claimed that "steady progress" had been made in the construction of 11 hotels required for the Games when they held their final Coordination Commission in September.

IOC executive director for the Olympic Games Christophe Dubi pointed out South Korea's "spectacular record" in construction before predicting it would not be a problem.

He had previously warned that it was a "very tight" situation as 11 hotels were not yet completed.

BOA chief executive Bill Sweeney claimed he was confident in the work of Pyeongchang 2018 prior to the Games.

"They are very efficient in what they do," Sweeney said.

"We think the venues will be great and the support systems will be good.

"We are fully expecting a good Games."

Yesterday, BOA officials told insidethegames they were hoping for "meaningful sanctions" as quickly as possible for Russians involved in the alleged tampering of urine samples at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

They believe this is vital to ensure all those competing at Pyeongchang 2018 are on a level playing field and can prepare without disruption.

The BOA have, however, also expressed their confidence in the current IOC Commissions investigating what happened at Sochi 2014.