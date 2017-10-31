North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il-guk is due to attend the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly, it was reported.
North Korea's state news agency reported Kim would be part of his country's delegation.
The Korean Central News Agency did not, however, reveal exactly when he would arrive or exactly who he would meet.
But it is expected his visit is to discuss with senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials about North Korea's participation at Pyeongchang 2018.
There remains concerns over security about next year's Winter Olympic Games following an upsurge in rhetoric and missile tests from North Korea in recent months.
Among those due to attend the ANOC General Assembly, scheduled to begin on Thursday (November 2), is IOC President Thomas Bach.
Delegations from the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee and from Pyeongchang 2018 organisers will also be present, as well as many of the International Federations responsible for sports on the Olympic programme.
North Korean IOC member Chang Ung and North Korean Olympic Committee representatives should also be in attendance.
Baik Tae-hyun, the spokesman for Seoul’s Unification Ministry, said this week that they are still not sure whether North Korea intends to send a delegation to the first-ever Winter Olympic Games to be held in South Korea.
North Korea figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-sik qualified for the pairs competition last month.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in again called for greater harmony between his country and their neighbours.
"The doors to Pyeongchang, the road to peace, are also open to North Korea," Moon told the General Assembly of the National Unification Advisory Council.
"The one step North Korea takes toward Pyeongchang will mark a great progress toward peace that cannot be obtained even with hundreds of missiles.
"The most serious challenge and threat that lies before us now is North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles.
"But our principle of peaceful reunification also remains firm.
"Peace is a right that should be enjoyed by each person.
"Building a peaceful Korean Peninsula is our duty."