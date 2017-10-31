USA Taekwondo hope that the governing body's new secretary general will help the country become one of the sport's biggest forces.

The closing date for applicants expired today after the process opened on October 17.

"We are looking for the right blend of integrity and experience in an individual who carries the respect of the community," said USA Taekwondo executive director Steve McNally.

"Both the Board of Directors and I believe this position to be of great importance to the continued rejuvenation of USA Taekwondo as a major world power in taekwondo.

"We are excited to see the calibre of candidates who apply."

Paige McPherson was one of two American silver medallists at this year's World Championships ©Getty Images

McNally was only appointed as executive director on a permanent basis earlier this month.

USA Taekwondo's Executive Search Committee recommended him after he served in the role in an acting capacity since September 1.

The organisation's Board of Directors then unanimously voted to ratify his appointment.

His term was effective from October 1.

The United States won two silver medals at the World Taekwondo Championships in Muju in South Korea in April.

Both came in women's competition, with Paige McPherson coming second in the under-67 kilograms category.

Jackie Galloway then won silver in the heavyweight over-73kg division.