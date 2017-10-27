Her Royal Highness (HRH) Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden this week hosted the biennial International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Honorary Board meeting at the Royal Palace of Stockholm.

The meeting was attended by fellow IPC Honorary Board members HRH Princess Margriet of The Netherlands, Paralympic ambassador Hassan Ali Bin Ali of Qatar, and Ukrainian soprano Maria Guleghina.

Honorary Board Members assist the IPC in creating opportunities for raising awareness and funding, through their network of contacts and "sphere of influence".

During the meeting, Brazilian IPC President Andrew Parsons, his predecessor Sir Philip Craven of Great Britain and IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez of Spain updated the Board on the progress the IPC and its development arm the Agitos Foundation have made since 2015.

This included a presentation on the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, updates on preparations for the next editions of the Paralympics, and the advances the IPC has made during the last two years in relation to its six strategic objectives.

The biennial meeting of the Honorary Board of the International Paralympic Committee at the Royal Palace in Stockholm ©Royal Court, Sweden

The Board was also informed on the development programmes implemented by the Agitos Foundation around the world in an effort to grow Para-sport.

“On behalf of the IPC, I would like to thank HRH Crown Princess Victoria for her wonderful hospitality in hosting the IPC Honorary Board in such spectacular surroundings," said Parsons.

"The meeting was held in wonderful spirits and the Board was greatly impressed at the progress the IPC, Agitos Foundation and Paralympic Movement as a whole have made since the last meeting in 2015.

“I am grateful to all Board Members for attending the meeting and contributing their thoughts and passion to the future development and growth of the Paralympic Movement.”