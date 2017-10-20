The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced the official competition dates for the Mexico City 2017 World Para Swimming and World Para Powerlifting Championships, which were postponed last month due to an earthquake near the capital.

The World Para Swimming Championships will be held from December 2 to 7, while the World Para Powerlifting Championships will run from December 2 to 8.

The two Championships were initially due to be staged from September 30 to October 6 as part of a large Para Sport Festival.

The Junior World Para Powerlifting Championships will take place on December 2.

Around 1,200 athletes, officials and staff from 89 countries, plus the Independent Paralympic Athletes’ Team, are set to take part in the Championships at the Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool and the adjacent Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium.

The 2017 Para Sport Festival was postponed due to an earthquake near Mexico City on September 19.

More than 225 people were killed as a result of the earthquake, which measured 7.1 on the Richter magnitude scale and had its epicentre 55 kilometres south of the city of Puebla.

It is thought around 6,000 people were injured.

The decision to re-schedule both Championships was announced on October 3 after an extensive dialogue with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and City of Mexico, as well as consultation with the IPC membership.

The announcement of the official dates of the championships follows a series of meetings held by the IPC with the LOC in the Mexican capital.

The World Para Swimming and World Para Powerlifting Championships were postponed following last month's devastating earthquake in Mexico City ©Getty Images

"We are pleased to announce the championships dates of the re-scheduled World Para Powerlifting and Swimming Championships," Ryan Montgomery, the IPC’s summer sports director, said.

"We would like to thank the LOC, NPC (National Paralympic Committee) Mexico and the Mexican City Government for their support and ensuring everything is in place to deliver an excellent championships and of course our membership for their support in attending the championships on these new dates.

"We can all be assured that the athletes coming to Mexico City will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level and put on a great event."

During the championships, World Para Powerlifting and World Para Swimming will hold their sport forums on December 3 and 6 respectively.

Following last month’s earthquake, the IPC and Agitos Foundation launched a global fundraising campaign to support UNICEF’s humanitarian efforts in Mexico.

To date almost $40,000 (£30,000/€34,000) has been raised.

The Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool is due to play host to this year's World Para Swimming Championships ©Twitter

"Mexico City was ready to host the Para Sport Festival last September," Liliana Suarez Carreon, President of the Mexican Paralympic Committee, said.

"Unfortunately, just a week before the competition began, a huge earthquake hit the central region of Mexico causing severe damage in several cities, including the capital.

"Now we are happy to know that this great event will take place in December.

"NPC Mexico is looking forward to the Para Sport Festival and to welcome athletes and countries that will continue strengthening the Paralympic Movement.

"We would also like to thank the IPC and the Agitos Foundation for their support to the humanitarian efforts in our country."

Horacio de la Vega Flores, general director of the Sports Institute of Mexico City, added: "We are grateful for the continuous support received from the IPC and the Paralympic family.

"Despite the recent events in our country, Mexico City is ready to receive the World Championships in a safe environment.

"We are happy for this joint decision and we are sure that these events will be as extraordinary as all their participants."